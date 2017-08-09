Atlanta Falcons, Devonta Freeman agree to 5-year contract extension

Devonta Freeman, a running back with the Atlanta Falcons, has agreed to a five-year contract extension.

#EatFree!



We have agreed to terms with Devonta Freeman on a five-year contract extension.



?? - https://t.co/8GWHavQekK pic.twitter.com/xU5ICApkCF — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 9, 2017

The decision comes a day before the Falcons's first preseason game of the year. The Falcons will face off against the Dolphins in Miami, Thursday night.

"This is where I've always wanted to be," Freeman said. "I want to thank Mr. Blank, Thomas and Coach (Dan) Quinn for all of their support. I feel extremely blessed, but the work and grind are just beginning."

Freeman is a two-time Pro Bowler and has established himself as one of the premier running backs in the NFL. He joins Pittsburgh’s Le’Veon Bell and Buffalo’s LeSean McCoy as the only three running backs to finish with top-25 grades from Pro Football Focus in both rushing and receiving over the last two seasons.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.