Blown tire grounds plane, forces deplaning

An ExpressJet flight from Atlanta to Tulsa aborted takeoff Wednesday morning after two tires deflated.

ExpressJet flight 5508 was grounded and passengers were safely deplaned through the main cabin door and transported back to the terminal. Maintenance crews towed the plane off the runway and passengers were accommodated on another aircraft and will continue on to their original destination.

No injuries were reported and airport operations were not impacted because of the incident.

Delta released the following statement about the incident:

ExpressJet flight 5508, operating as Delta Connection from Atlanta to Tulsa, aborted takeoff at approximately 9:22 a.m. ET at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after two tires deflated. Passengers were safely deplaned through the main cabin door and transported back to the terminal on buses as maintenance crews work to tow the plane off the runway. Passengers have been accommodated on another aircraft that will continue on to the original destination.

