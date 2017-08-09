Fulton Co. Police searching for person of interest in Union City homicide

The Clayton County Police Dept. is investigating after a woman and her husband were shot in Flat Shoals Park early Wednesday morning.More >
The Clayton County Police Dept. is investigating a fatal shooting that happened at the Hampton Downs Apartments on Sunday.More >
The Fulton County Police Dept. has identified a person of interest in the homicide of Soloman Williams.More >
According to police, two armed men robbed a family two weeks ago on Howell Mill Road. They say one of the men asked the male victim if he had any pills.More >
According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office seven boats and watercraft have been stolen since the last week of June.More >
Lanes on I-20 westbound have reopened following a fatal crash early Wednesday morning.More >
The head of Atlanta's Beltline project said Wednesday he and his staffers are "doubling down" their efforts to make sure new development doesn't force out middle- and low-income residents.More >
The Fulton County Police Dept. has identified a person of interest in the homicide of Soloman Williams.More >
ASOS will establish an East Coast e-commerce fulfillment center in Union City and will invest more than $40 million in Fulton County throughout the next five years.More >
According to police, two armed men robbed a family two weeks ago on Howell Mill Road. They say one of the men asked the male victim if he had any pills.More >
