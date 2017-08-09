Fulton Co. Police searching for person of interest in Union City homicide

Fulton Co. Police is searching for a person of interest in an August 7 Union City homicide. (Source: Fulton Co. Police)

The Fulton County Police Dept. is searching for a person of interest in the homicide of Soloman Williams.

Williams was found dead on August 7 on Gossamer Street in Union City.

If you have information on this incident or recognize the man pictured, please contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or Fulton County police at 404-613-6600 or 404-613-9117.

