Fulton Co. Police searching for person of interest in Union City homicide

UNION CITY, GA (CBS46) -

The Fulton County Police Dept. is searching for a person of interest in the homicide of Soloman Williams. 

Williams was found dead on August 7 on Gossamer Street in Union City. 

If you have information on this incident or recognize the man pictured, please contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or Fulton County police at 404-613-6600 or 404-613-9117. 

