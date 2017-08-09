Clayton Co. police investigating fatal shooting at Hampton Downs Apartments

The Clayton County Police Dept. is investigating a fatal shooting that happened at the Hampton Downs Apartments on Sunday.

Police responded to the scene around 7:19 p.m. in reference to a shooting and found 20-year-old Rodricous Gates lying face down in the parking lot near building eight. Fire and emergency services also responded to the scene and determined that Gates was fatally wounded.

The initial investigation uncovered evidence that Gates was involved in an altercation behind building six, which is where the shooting is alleged to have taken place. According to witnesses, Gates then ran to the front of building eight, where he collapsed.

The investigation is ongoing and there are no known suspects at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 4040-577-8477.

