Crews work to clear up downed tree, power lines on Moore's Mill Rd.

Crews are cleaning up after a tree came down on top of power lines and cars on Moore’s Mill Road and Ridgemore Road NE early Wednesday afternoon.

The tree took down a power pole with a transformer and landed on two vehicles, setting one on fire. One car was destroyed by the fire and the other sustained damage from the tree.

One person was in the vehicle that caught fire but escaped before the car caught fire.

Residents in the neighborhood are still without power at this time.

