Water main break floods condo on Pleasentdale Rd.

A water main break caused an inconvenience for residents on Pleasentdale Road on Wednesday afternoon.

At one point, the water main was leaking 300-400 gallons a minute, which flooded at least one unit.

The DeKalb Fire Dept. responded to the call and were able to stop the leak. No residents are impacted at this time.

