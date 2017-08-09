More storms forecasts in latest hurricane outlook

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has upgraded its hurricane outlook to include more storms this season.

Updated outlook

Anywhere from 14-19 storms are now expected, which is more than the original 11-17 storms forecast. Of those storms, 5-9 hurricanes are expected to become hurricanes, which is unchanged from the original forecast. Meanwhile, 2-5 major hurricanes -- category 3 or stronger -- are now forecast, which is slightly more than the original 2-4 major hurricanes forecast.

So far...

So far this season, six storms have developed in the Atlantic with no hurricanes.

Typical season

In a typical Atlantic hurricane season -- which runs from June through November -- there are typically 12 storms, six hurricanes and three major hurricanes.

