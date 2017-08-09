Buckhead homeowner blames Atlanta, GDOT for house flooding

Saied Takallou bought his Buckhead home in 2011.

Back then, he had no idea the inside of his house would flood when it rained.

On Wednesday, the garage and a connecting bedroom were flooded with inches of water. Takallou said he first thought something was wrong with the home's drainage system, but he investigated further.

"I hired an engineer and we found out that the culvert on Beechwood Drive and Northside Parkway is too old, too small and not maintained properly," he said.

CBS46 found the channel was covered by trees and weeds. Takallou said the water backs up and comes out of three manholes in front of his house. He said the last time it flooded, it cost him more than $100,000 to fix.

"Firefighters took my kids out of the windows because we couldn't get out, the doors were closed. We couldn't open the doors," he said.

Since then, Takallou said he's been in contact with both the City of Atlanta and the Georgia Dept. of Transportation, who have been pointing the finger at one another.

CBS46 looked at emails between Takallou and both departments. In one email from January 2015, a representative from the City of Atlanta said, "this drainage culvert under Beechwood Drive falls within the right-of-way of GDOT and they were responsible for the cleaning."

In an email to Takallou last June, a GDOT representative said, "Beechwood Drive and its maintenance, which includes the pipe, is the responsibility of the city."

CBS46 contacted both the city and GDOT on Wednesday.

A Department of Watershed Management spokesperson sent us the following statement:

"A Department of Watershed Management crew inspected the culvert located at 1444 Cave Road NW. We determined that the pipe is clear of debris and is not causing the flooding in the area. The department is currently conducting a study to determine the source of the flooding."

A GDOT spokesperson said they are still looking into the situation. Our cameras caught one worker inspecting the culvert Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.