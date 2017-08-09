Attempted robbery caught on cam; Community fights back

One metro Atlanta community found a way to crack down on crime in their neighborhood.More >
The DeKalb County Police Dept. is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 78-year-old man.
A CBS46 crew found a car matching the description police gave us in their search for Brad Clement parked outside of his mom's house. Clement is facing charges that he concealed the death of missing Iraq war veteran Chase Massner.
Authorities tell CBS46, 19-year-old Joshua Foster led police on a short chase which ended at a home in Decatur.
Officials with CSX tell CBS46 the person was on the tracks near East Ponce de Leon Avenue in Clarkston when the incident occurred.
A major insurance company is pulling coverage for hundreds of thousands of people in Atlanta.
Two videos showing the exact same arrest from different angles are giving two different versions of a story.
The suspects in a violent, viral assault at a chicken restaurant in Baxley were in front of a superior court judge Tuesday afternoon.
Police in Kentucky are looking for two suspects after a shoplifting incident turned violent.
A Florida day care center employee is expected to face charges after a 3-year-old boy was found dead in a parked van, police in Orlando said Tuesday.
