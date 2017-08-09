Women granted more than $1 million in apprenticeships

The U.S Department of Labor announced nearly $1.3 million is available to help more women access quality apprenticeship programs.

This is to help women pursue careers in advanced manufacturing, energy, healthcare and information technology.

“Women are nearly half of the American workforce, yet make up a fraction of professionals in STEM careers,” said U.S. Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta. “This administration is committed to increasing women’s participation in STEM by expanding the number of quality apprenticeships across the U.S., including those in high-growth, emerging sectors where apprenticeships have historically been rare.”

Grants will be awarded to up to four community-based organizations.

