Public safety ambassadors nearly ready to hit Marietta streets

Rather than expanding its force of sworn peace officers, the Marietta Police Department will instead utilize eight new Public Safety Ambassador positions to help handle non-violent crime calls. Those eight job openings attracted 87 applicants, some of whom, according to the department, have master's degrees.More >
A cemetery dating back to the 1870s in East Cobb County could be moved from its current location, so that an abandoned and blighted property adjacent to it might be sold and re-developed.More >
Investigators are trying to determine just how many victims may be involved in a child porn case in Marietta.More >
Cobb County police continue their search for Brad Clement, the man accused of concealing the death of military veteran Chase Massner, who disappeared in 2014.More >
CBS46 is learning more about what investigators could be doing to track down Brad Clement, who is facing charges that he concealed the death of missing Iraq war veteran Chase Massner.More >
A major insurance company is pulling coverage for hundreds of thousands of people in Atlanta.More >
Two videos showing the exact same arrest from different angles are giving two different versions of a story.More >
The suspects in a violent, viral assault at a chicken restaurant in Baxley were in front of a superior court judge Tuesday afternoon.More >
Police in Kentucky are looking for two suspects after a shoplifting incident turned violent.More >
A Florida day care center employee is expected to face charges after a 3-year-old boy was found dead in a parked van, police in Orlando said Tuesday.More >
