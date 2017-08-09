Electric vehicles could be gaining popularity

People choose what they drive based on many different factors, including price, color and the way it looks. Now there's another growing factor -- gas or electric?

"I'm going to stick to gas," driver Marcus Hannah said.

"We can save money on gas also because sometimes gas is so expensive, and when gas is expensive everything is expensive," driver Mynor Mendez said.

Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) forecasts 58 percent new cars sold in the U.S. in 2040 will be electrified.

"We certainly think the number is going to grow," AAA spokesperson Garrett Townsend said.

Because of the growth, AAA has added charging stations at its auto centers and a website dedicated to electric car information.

Industry experts and some drivers say the gauge leans in favor of electric.

"Some places offer free parking if you have an electric car, offer you free charging if you have an electric car," driver Jodi Thomas said. "You can use certain lanes in certain cities if you have an electric car so there are incentives already."

