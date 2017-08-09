Man rescued from roof of car on flooded street - CBS46 News

Man rescued from roof of car on flooded street

By WGCL Digital Team
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

A man had to be rescued from the roof of his car Wednesday due to a flooded road.

The man was rescued in the 1200 block of East Beechwood Drive NW.

The unidentified man was pulled to safety by the Atlanta Fire Department and checked out as a precaution. 

