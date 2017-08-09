Former officer found guilty of kicking in ex-fiancee's door

A former Atlanta police officer was found guilty of kicking in his ex-fiancee's door.

A spokesperson with the Henry County District Attorney's Office said 30-year-old Phillip Barresi was on trial in Henry County after he was accused of "storming into his ex-fiancee's Locust Grove home" in November 2016.

Witnesses say Barresi was wearing his Atlanta police uniform and had his hand on his service pistol, according to a spokesperson with the district attorney's office.

He was found guilty of criminal trespass and sentenced to 12 months in jail with 90 to serve. He'll also have to pay a $500 fine and have no contact with the victim or witnesses, according to the spokesperson.

He was found not guilty of home invasion and criminal damage to property.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.