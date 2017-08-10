Man sentenced to 30 years for cocaine trafficking in Georgia

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) - An Indiana man convicted of trafficking cocaine in Georgia has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

A statement from Cobb County District Attorney Vic Reynolds says 41-year-old Ferrando Rodriguez of Gary, Ind. also has been fined $1 million. He will receive credit for two years of time served since his arrest in 2015.

The statement says a jury convicted Rodriguez in June of trafficking more than 400 grams of cocaine.

Police have said they got a tip that led to Rodriguez's arrest. Authorities estimate the cocaine had a street value of more than $3 million.

Two other men charged in connection with the same incident have pleaded guilty and received prison sentences.

