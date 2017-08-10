Man sentenced to 30 years for cocaine trafficking in Georgia

An Indiana man convicted of trafficking cocaine in Georgia has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.More >
A former Atlanta police officer was found guilty of kicking in his ex-fiancee's door.More >
The Fulton County Police Dept. has identified a person of interest in the homicide of Soloman Williams.More >
Investigators are trying to determine just how many victims may be involved in a child porn case in Marietta.More >
The Clayton County Police Dept. is investigating after a woman and her husband were shot in Flat Shoals Park early Wednesday morning.More >
Rather than expanding its force of sworn peace officers, the Marietta Police Department will instead utilize eight new Public Safety Ambassador positions to help handle non-violent crime calls.More >
A cemetery dating back to the 1870s in East Cobb County could be moved from its current location, so that an abandoned and blighted property adjacent to it might be sold and re-developed.More >
Cobb County police continue their search for Brad Clement, the man accused of concealing the death of military veteran Chase Massner, who disappeared in 2014.More >
