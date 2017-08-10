Residents fight to save historic recording studio

The fight to preserve an Atlanta landmark resumes Thursday night.

A recording studio, where some of the first-ever country music songs were made, could have a date with a wrecking ball.

A zoning meeting on the fate of a building on Nassau Street is scheduled at City Hall. Developers want to tear down the building and build a Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville restaurant.

Local architect and civic organizer Kyle Kessler is fighting to preserve the building.

"As we know here in Atlanta, we've lost plenty of buildings. So if the city is standing up and saying no, that we appreciate the history, the value of what this brings," said Kessler.

Atlanta's planning commissioner says he started the preservation protection process before the developer submitted an application. He is now encouraging the developer to design a concept placing the restaurant inside one of the buildings.

