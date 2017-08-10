Gym owner bans cops from joining gym

An Atlanta gym owner is defending himself over his policy of not allowing police officers to join his gym.

A sign posted on his door reads "No Cops."

Gym owner Jim Chambers tells CBS46 that he has always had a policy where he doesn't want police officers to join his gym. He also does not allow active military personnel either.

Chambers says police intimidate his clientele, which he calls mostly minority.

There is now a huge backlash on social media. Hundreds of people have posted messages on the gym's Facebook page in support of police officers and members of the armed forces.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.