Jury deliberations begin in Fulton County gang trial

A jury will begin deliberations Thursday in a Fulton County gang trial.

Closing argument lasted nearly five hours Wednesday in the murder trial of an Atlanta City Council woman's nephew.

Darius Bottoms, 18, was shot and killed June 2014. The District Attorney's Office says Rashad Barber, Ryan Bowdery, and David Wallace are part of a gang called the Rollin 20s and mistook Bottoms as a rival gang member.

All three of the defendants' attorneys argued their clients are innocent and that the state is lacking evidence.

CBS46 will have updates as soon as jurors reach a verdict. Stay tuned for the latest developments.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.