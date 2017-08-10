Counterfeit money suspects caught at BoJangles drive-thru

Two people were taken into custody at a BoJangles while attempting to pay for their order with counterfeit money.

Police arrested D-Andre Jamahl Rice and Rachael Nicole Webb in Dalton, Ga.

The pair is accused of passing counterfeit money to four additional stores in the area within minutes of their arrest. The counterfeit money included several $50 bills and at least one $100 bill. Authorities say the $50 bills are actually printed on a $5 bill.

Police believe the two have been traveling from town to town in the north Georgia area including Pickens County.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.