Crews on scene of train vs. tractor-trailer crash in Henry County

Emergency crews are on the scene of an accident after a train crashed into a tractor-trailer in Henry County.

The accident happened in Locust Grove at US-32/GA-42 and N. Jackson Street at Bowden Street.

There have not been any injuries reported at this time, but delays are expected in the area.

Chopper 46 is flying over the scene so stay with CBS 46 as this story develops.

