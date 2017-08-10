An Atlanta gym owner is defending his policy of not allowing police officers or military personnel to join his gym.

EAV Barbell Club owner speaks out after backlash from 'no cops' sign

In the East Atlanta Village neighborhood, the EAV Barbell Club is known as the one owned by the guy who hates cops.

Jim Chambers made it official when he recently put up a sign that read “No f****** cops.”

“I took it down because of the vitriol that may come toward other people in that space, and we’ll put up another sign that reflects the policy in a more docile tone,” Chambers said.

His policy? Police officers and members of the military are not welcome to work out at EAV Barbell Club. The self-proclaimed radical said he believes police officers are violent henchmen of the state.

So what does he have against military personnel?

“My belief is that the American state, the American empire is the most destructive and sadistic force the world has ever seen,” Chambers said. “What our army does is evil, so I don’t want to make somebody strong so they can go kill Yemenis and North Koreans, period.”

Ever since the story began to circulate, Chambers said he’s gotten a lot of angry phone calls. He said some people have threatened his life.

“I’d say during peak hours I’ll get a death threat about every 15 seconds,” Chambers said.

On the gym’s Facebook page, most of the posts are not appropriate for television, but one post sums up general sentiment: “I hope your stupid little sign was worth it. You started something now.”

When asked why he doesn’t want police officers or military members in his gym, Chambers replied, “Could of reasons. We’re not just a gym, we’re a political space. We have political meetings in this space, organizing meetings, self-defense classes. We don’t make money. We don’t try to make money.”

Chambers is independently wealthy. He confirmed to me he’s the great-grandson of the founder of communications giant Cox Enterprises, which owns the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and WSB-TV, among other businesses.

We asked Chambers if he would consider calling the police to report the death threats he’s received.

“Absolutely not, under no circumstances,” he said. “I would feel more unsafe in their presence.”

