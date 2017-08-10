Infant injured in Forsyth Co. standoff has died

Police say a man is dead and an 11-month-old child was badly injured after the man barricaded himself in a home in Forsyth County Monday.More >
According to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, the child wounded in an incident on Monday has died from her injuries.More >
An Indiana man convicted of trafficking cocaine in Georgia has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.More >
A former Atlanta police officer was found guilty of kicking in his ex-fiancee's door.More >
The Fulton County Police Dept. has identified a person of interest in the homicide of Soloman Williams.More >
Investigators are trying to determine just how many victims may be involved in a child porn case in Marietta.More >
Jamoneishia Merritt, 11, has not been given a mirror to look at the severe damage done to her face and neck.More >
An Atlanta gym owner is defending his policy of not allowing police officers or military personnel to join his gym.More >
A 25-year-old man is in critical condition after he was hit by a car his daughter was driving.More >
Placing your feet on the dashboard while you’re riding in the passenger seat of a car may be comfortable, but it could also be dangerous.More >
The parents of Kendrick Johnson and their Albany lawyer have been ordered by a judge to pay nearly $300,000 in attorney fees to those they accused of killing their son and the parties they alleged to cover it up.More >
