Infant injured in Forsyth Co. standoff has died

Police say a man is dead and an 11-month-old child was badly injured after the man barricaded himself in a home in Forsyth County Monday.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, the child wounded in an incident on Monday has died from her injuries.

The child, an 11-month-old infant, sustained a gunshot wound during a standoff on Carleen Court in South Forsyth.

Deputies responded to Carleen Court on Monday, Aug. 7 in reference to a domestic dispute after a female victim called from a neighbors house and reported her husband threatened her and their young daughter with a handgun.

Deputies and family members spent three hours trying to communicate with the man. When SWAT entered the house with a negotiation phone, they heard the sounds of the infant upstairs. As SWAT went to attend to the child, they found the man dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and the child wounded from a gunshot.

The child was treated at the scene before being rushed to a local hospital in critical condition. She was then airlifted to an Atlanta-area hospital.

The man, 34-year-old Salman Ashraf, was pronounced dead at the scene.

