Judge tells child molester he should die in prison

A Cobb County judge told a man who was convicted of molesting a young relative that "it's my intention that you never get paroled and die in prison."

A jury convicted 37-year-old Robert Martin on June 22.

A spokesperson with the Cobb County District Attorney's Office says evidence showed that Martin abused his relative from the time she was 10 through 14-years-old.

The child detailed the abuse during a four-day trial, according to the spokesperson.

"If you will do this to your own flesh and blood, you'll do it to anybody," said Cobb County Judge Robert Leonard II. "So now it falls on me to protect her, and every other young girl in this community as best I can. In my view, the best way to do that is to make sure you never walk around a free man in this community again."

Martin was sentenced to life in prison, plus 90 years consecutive.

