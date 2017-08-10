Judge tells child molester he should die in prison

A Cobb County judge told a man who was convicted of molesting a young relative that "it's my intention that you never get paroled and die in prison."More >
Rather than expanding its force of sworn peace officers, the Marietta Police Department will instead utilize eight new Public Safety Ambassador positions to help handle non-violent crime calls.More >
An Indiana man convicted of trafficking cocaine in Georgia has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.More >
A cemetery dating back to the 1870s in East Cobb County could be moved from its current location, so that an abandoned and blighted property adjacent to it might be sold and re-developed.More >
Investigators are trying to determine just how many victims may be involved in a child porn case in Marietta.More >
Jamoneishia Merritt, 11, has not been given a mirror to look at the severe damage done to her face and neck.More >
An Atlanta gym owner is defending his policy of not allowing police officers or military personnel to join his gym.More >
A 25-year-old man is in critical condition after he was hit by a car his daughter was driving.More >
Placing your feet on the dashboard while you’re riding in the passenger seat of a car may be comfortable, but it could also be dangerous.More >
The parents of Kendrick Johnson and their Albany lawyer have been ordered by a judge to pay nearly $300,000 in attorney fees to those they accused of killing their son and the parties they alleged to cover it up.More >
