Official: Lightning strikes home in Cherokee County

A house was hit by lightning in Cherokee County Thursday, according to Cherokee County Fire Department spokesman Tim Cavender.

Cavender says the house, located in the 1400 block of Holbrook Campground Road, was hit around 2:30 p.m.

When crews arrived, they saw smoke, but no flames, according to Cavender.

