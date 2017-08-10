Man accused of concealing death of military veteran arrested - CBS46 News

Man accused of concealing death of military veteran arrested

Brad Clement, the man accused of concealing the death of a military veteran, has been arrested in DeKalb County.

Chase Massner disappeared in 2014, and was last believed to have been seen by Clement. A body believed to be that of Massner was found buried behind a home in Kennesaw, once owned by Clement.

Sources say Clement was initially going to turn himself in, but he ultimately fled.

Clement rented a U-Haul using a false name, according to a source. When he didn't return the U-Haul, the company called the Fugitive Task Force.

This is a developing story. Check back with CBS46.com for the latest developments. 

