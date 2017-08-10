Man accused of concealing death of military veteran arrested

Read all the past stories of the Chase Massner missing persons case.

Read all the past stories of the Chase Massner missing persons case.

Brad Clement, the man accused of concealing the death of a military veteran, has been arrested in DeKalb County.

Chase Massner disappeared in 2014, and was last believed to have been seen by Clement. A body believed to be that of Massner was found buried behind a home in Kennesaw, once owned by Clement.

Sources say Clement was initially going to turn himself in, but he ultimately fled.

Clement rented a U-Haul using a false name, according to a source. When he didn't return the U-Haul, the company called the Fugitive Task Force.

This is a developing story. Check back with CBS46.com for the latest developments.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.