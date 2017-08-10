Woman charged after having too many animals in home

A woman was charged Thursday after having too many animals in her Cherokee County home.

The Cherokee County Marshal's Office responded to the 2000 block of Bascomb Road in Acworth and found that Donna Infanti had 31 animals in the house, with 14 cats and 17 dogs.

A spokesperson with the Marshall's Office says residents are limited to having eight animals in their home.

Officials say Infanti cooperated and simply surrendered the animals to the Cherokee County Animal Shelter, while giving three cats to a friend and one cat to her brother.

Officials say Infanti was not charged with animal cruelty, but was charged with 31 counts of no proof of rabies inoculation and one count of unpermitted use of a kennel.

