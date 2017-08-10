More problems for homeowners overbilled for water

There is yet another problem for hundreds of homeowners in one metro Atlanta community who say they were overbilled for water.

CBS46 questioned DeKalb County officials Thursday about their lack of setting up a Citizens Advisory Committee, which commissioners approved five months ago to look into a slew of outrageous water bills.

“Why don’t they want to get the citizens committee up? It’s like there is something to hide. It’s just like, all of a sudden, we’re going to do this, we’re going to do this, it’s we’re going to drag our feet, why?” water Customer Amy Parker asked.

DeKalb County officials have not yet set up a time for the committee to meet, and some of the commissioners have failed to appoint someone.

“It’s not the citizens fault that this is happening and there seems to be a lot of contempt toward the citizens, and that’s what I can’t quite understand,” Citizens advocate Molly Badgett said.

Needless to say, the frustration for water customers is rising like their bills, adding insult to injury.

Commissioner Jeff Rader was one of the first to appoint a person to the committee and said CEO Michael Thurmond’s office had initially said they would provide a staff member to set up the meetings.

“It appears there was a rethinking among the administration as to whether or not they would take the initiative to begin that process,” Rader said.

Rader said the administration has now told the commissioners to get the ball rolling and organize the first meeting.

“I have volunteered to several of those commissioners on three separate occasions, I’ve seen email to several of those commissioners saying that I would be glad to fill in for anyone in their district who didn’t have time to serve,” Parker said.

Commissioner Rader’s office said the two other commissioners who have not appointed a community member to the committee are Commissioners Adams and Bradshaw.

CBS46 also contacted the CEO’s office for comment, but they did not provide a statement.

