Victim shot after altercation in DeKalb County

Police say a victim was shot three times after an altercation in DeKalb County.

Officials say they received a call just before 9 p.m. about the shooting on Pine Tree Circle.

The altercation occurred in the parking lot prior to the shooting, according to authorities.

The unidentified victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta in critical condition.

