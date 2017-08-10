Woman accused of setting bed on fire in Gwinnett County

Officials say a woman was arrested Thursday after she allegedly set a bed on fire in her Gwinnett County apartment.

Crews responded to the Bridgewater Apartments in Duluth just before 11:30 a.m. after a 911 caller reported a fire.

When crews arrived, the fire was already out, although the apartment was filled with smoke, according to Gwinnett County Fire Department spokesman Tommy Rutledge.

Rutledge says while at the scene, crews found 38-year-old Eunok Yu lying on a road near the apartment complex. She was allegedly intoxicated, according to Rutledge.

Rutledge says she was arrested by police on an unrelated charge.

Investigators say she intentionally set a bed on fire, adding that she lives in the apartment with her husband and that they believe the incident is a domestic one.

Her husband was not home during the fire, according to Rutledge.

The woman told authorities she set the same bed on fire a month earlier, although Rutledge says there's no record of that incident.

Yu was charged with first-degree arson.

