DeKalb County commissioner accused of sexual harassment

DeKalb County Commissioner Gregory Adams has been accused of sexual harassment by an employee.

Ashlee Wright worked for former commissioner Sharon Barnes-Sutton, but was hired by Adams in December to be his executive assistant, and ultimately promoted to district director.

According to Wright's attorneys, Adams repeatedly asked to see photos of Wright in her bikini. In addition, Adams is accused of expressing "love" for Wright and allegedly made a request to have her come to his room at 3:29 a.m. during an out-of-town conference, according to her lawyers.

Wright's attorneys says Adams was recorded saying, "Ashlee had me covered...she know what her Big Daddy like."

Adams allegedly wrote a message to Wright saying, "it's either ride or die or goodbye," which her attorneys say caused her to fear for her job.

“This is not appropriate behavior for a supervisor, much less an elected leader and the bishop of a church,” said Wright’s attorney, Robert James. “Commissioner Adams created a hostile work environment for our client, making demands for ‘quid pro quo’ and ultimately causing her to fear for her job.”

Wright's attorneys says she's currently on paid administrative leave. When CBS46 checked the website for Adams, we found that Wright is in-fact listed as his district director.

Her claim was filed with DeKalb County and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, according to her attorneys. CBS46 has reached out to Wright's attorneys for a copy of the complaint.

