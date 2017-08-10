Atlanta sets single-day rain record

Atlanta set a single-day rain record Thursday with 1.97 inches of rain.

This marked the eighth day this year that Atlanta has seen at least an inch of rain, and the second time Atlanta has seen at least an inch of rain this week.

Atlanta has seen more than 4 inches of rain so far in August, and more than 37 inches of rain this year.

The yearly rain surplus in Atlanta is currently at more than 6 inches.

