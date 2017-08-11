Freeman scores but Falcons blew lead at Miami, 23-20

Now the NFL's highest-paid running back, Devonta Freeman looked the part in a brief appearance Thursday night, scoring on a 15-yard reception from Matt Ryan as the Atlanta Falcons lost to the Miami Dolphins 23-20.More >
Now the NFL's highest-paid running back, Devonta Freeman looked the part in a brief appearance Thursday night, scoring on a 15-yard reception from Matt Ryan as the Atlanta Falcons lost to the Miami Dolphins 23-20.More >
Eighteen intersections on North Avenue in Midtown Atlanta are being equipped with smart technology. The city will test self-driving cars and other "smart" technology.More >
Eighteen intersections on North Avenue in Midtown Atlanta are being equipped with smart technology. The city will test self-driving cars and other "smart" technology.More >
In the East Atlanta Village neighborhood, the EAV Barbell Club is known as the one owned by the guy who hates cops.More >
In the East Atlanta Village neighborhood, the EAV Barbell Club is known as the one owned by the guy who hates cops.More >
An Atlanta gym owner is defending his policy of not allowing police officers or military personnel to join his gym.More >
An Atlanta gym owner is defending his policy of not allowing police officers or military personnel to join his gym.More >
One of the largest dental benefits carriers will increase its number of employees from 800 to 1000 with a new lease.More >
One of the largest dental benefits carriers will increase its number of employees from 800 to 1000 with a new lease.More >
Jamoneishia Merritt, 11, has not been given a mirror to look at the severe damage done to her face and neck.More >
Jamoneishia Merritt, 11, has not been given a mirror to look at the severe damage done to her face and neck.More >
An Atlanta gym owner is defending his policy of not allowing police officers or military personnel to join his gym.More >
An Atlanta gym owner is defending his policy of not allowing police officers or military personnel to join his gym.More >
The parents of Kendrick Johnson and their Albany lawyer have been ordered by a judge to pay nearly $300,000 in attorney fees to those they accused of killing their son and the parties they alleged to cover it up.More >
The parents of Kendrick Johnson and their Albany lawyer have been ordered by a judge to pay nearly $300,000 in attorney fees to those they accused of killing their son and the parties they alleged to cover it up.More >
Brad Clement, the man accused of concealing the death of a military veteran, has been arrested in DeKalb County.More >
Brad Clement, the man accused of concealing the death of a military veteran, has been arrested in DeKalb County.More >
Placing your feet on the dashboard while you’re riding in the passenger seat of a car may be comfortable, but it could also be dangerous.More >
Placing your feet on the dashboard while you’re riding in the passenger seat of a car may be comfortable, but it could also be dangerous.More >