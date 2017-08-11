Police searching for missing 9 year-old Atlanta boy

The search is on for a missing 9 year-old Atlanta boy last seen on Thursday.

Matthew Strozier, 9, stands about 4'10" tall and weighs around 90 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, camouflage pants and black tennis shoes.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.