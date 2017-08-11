Police searching for missing 9 year-old Atlanta boy

The search is on for a missing 9 year-old Atlanta boy last seen on Thursday.More >
Now the NFL's highest-paid running back, Devonta Freeman looked the part in a brief appearance Thursday night, scoring on a 15-yard reception from Matt Ryan as the Atlanta Falcons lost to the Miami Dolphins 23-20.
Eighteen intersections on North Avenue in Midtown Atlanta are being equipped with smart technology. The city will test self-driving cars and other "smart" technology.
In the East Atlanta Village neighborhood, the EAV Barbell Club is known as the one owned by the guy who hates cops.
An Atlanta gym owner is defending his policy of not allowing police officers or military personnel to join his gym.
How often do you get outside into nature, to smell the fresh air, walk among trees or kick up some dirt?
Saturday morning, demonstrators marched from Central Avenue in downtown Atlanta to the federal courthouse just four blocks away.
Brad Clement, the man accused of concealing the death of a military veteran, has been arrested in DeKalb County.
The parents of Kendrick Johnson and their Albany lawyer have been ordered by a judge to pay nearly $300,000 in attorney fees to those they accused of killing their son and the parties they alleged to cover it up.
