Flash Flood Watch issued for metro Atlanta, west Georgia

More showers and storms are possible Friday and that has prompted a flash flood watch for several counties in metro Atlanta and west Georgia. Some of the showers could be heavy.

Because the soil is already saturated from heavy rain this week, any additional rainfall could quickly cause flash flooding.

The watch will begin at 8 a.m. and covers the following counties:

Bartow

Carroll

Catoosa

Chattooga

Cherokee

Clayton

Cobb

Coweta

Dade

Dawson

DeKalb

Douglas

Fannin

Fayette

Floyd

Forsyth

Gilmer

Gordon

Gwinnett

Haralson

Harris

Heard

Meriwether

Murray

North Fulton

Paulding

Pickens

Polk

South Fulton

Troup

Walker

Whitfield

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.