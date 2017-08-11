Flash Flood Watch issued for metro Atlanta, west Georgia - CBS46 News

Flash Flood Watch issued for metro Atlanta, west Georgia

By WGCL Digital Team
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

More showers and storms are possible Friday and that has prompted a flash flood watch for several counties in metro Atlanta and west Georgia. Some of the showers could be heavy.

Because the soil is already saturated from heavy rain this week, any additional rainfall could quickly cause flash flooding.

The watch will begin at 8 a.m. and covers the following counties:

  • Bartow
  • Carroll
  • Catoosa
  • Chattooga
  • Cherokee 
  • Clayton
  • Cobb
  • Coweta
  • Dade
  • Dawson
  • DeKalb
  • Douglas
  • Fannin
  • Fayette
  • Floyd
  • Forsyth
  • Gilmer
  • Gordon
  • Gwinnett
  • Haralson
  • Harris
  • Heard
  • Meriwether
  • Murray
  • North Fulton
  • Paulding
  • Pickens
  • Polk
  • South Fulton
  • Troup
  • Walker
  • Whitfield

