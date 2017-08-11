Blaze rips through Stone Mountain home

A DeKalb County home sustained significant damage following a fire early Friday morning.

The fire started around 6 a.m. at the home on the 400 block of Arbor Ridge Drive in Stone Mountain.

The DeKalb County Fire Department says the fire began on the second floor of the home and caused extensive damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries were sustained.

