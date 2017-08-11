Morrow Police Department pulls guns issued to officers on reports they could accidentally fire if dropped

The Morrow Police Department issued an emergency order on Wednesday after finding out that guns issued to the department's officers could accidentally fire if dropped at a certain angle.

Chief of Police James P. Callaway stated in the order that the newly issued P320 pistols manufactured by company Sig Sauer, could accidentally discharge if dropped a certain way.

Callaway says the company released an announcement saying they were aware of the issue and would have a repair for the guns next week. Callaway stated that their solution was "not good enough for me" and decided to take all of the guns out of service.

The guns were replaced with Glock 17s and Glock 19s and were issued to officers during a shift change on Wednesday.

Chief Callaway says the decision to pull the guns out of service was mainly for the safety of the public and to make sure the department is as "transparent as possible."

