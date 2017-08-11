Two dead following apparent shooting in Riverdale

Police are trying to figure out what happened after two men were found shot to death in Riverdale on Thursday.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Roberts Drive around 3:20 p.m. and when they arrived on scene, they found the two men deceased.

Not many details have been released on what led up to the shootings but an investigation is currently underway.

It is unclear if police have any suspects in custody.

If you have any information regarding this case, you're urged to contact the Riverdale Police Department.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.