Robbery suspects arrested after leading police on chase

Two men are in custody after leading police on a chase through the streets of Douglas County on Wednesday.

The men allegedly robbed the AT&T location on Thornton Road at gunpoint, stealing several iPhones before fleeing in a vehicle. Police were able to catch up with the men and a chase began.

Officers performed a PIT maneuver and were able to take the men into custody.

Both have been charged with armed robbery. The driver of the getaway vehicle also faces charges of possession of a firearm during a crime as well as fleeing and eluding.

Neither men have been identified.

