Duo caught on camera using stolen credit cards at Sam's Club

The Coweta County Sheriff's Office are searching for a man and woman accused of breaking into a vehicle, stealing credit cards and using them to purchase items at an area Sam's Club location.

The couple were caught on surveillance camera leaving the Sam's Club on Fischer Road in Sharpsburg with a cart full of grocery items.

They're accused of breaking into the vehicle which was parked in the parking lot of a YMCA on Highway 34 in Newnan.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of the couple, you're asked to contact the Coweta County Sheriff's Office as 678-854-0022.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.