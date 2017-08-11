Crews work to repair sink hole in Sandy Springs

Crews are hard at work assessing and repairing a sink hole on Powers Ferry Road in Sand Springs.

According to Sandy Springs PD, the sink hole was caused when a drain pipe eroded or corroded away. The pipe was between six and 10 feet deep, and it was washed away underneath the road.

Officials said the initial plan is to dig out the corroded pipe, see how big it is and back fill it with dirt and rock. They then plan on making a full repair, possibly as early as this weekend.

Fulton County Schools officials said the sink hole is near some schools, but it is not impacting travel too much other than buses and car drivers being rerouted through Dupree Drive. The school will be sending out a message to parents to alert them of the possible traffic flow, but traffic in and out of the property is not being majorly impacted at this time.

