Fulton Co. Chairman calls for criminal investigation into R. Kelly allegations

Fulton County Chairman John Eaves held an emergency news conference on Friday, calling for a full criminal investigation by the Fulton County District Attorney's Office into allegations of recording artist R. Kelly allegedly sexually exploiting and holding young girls and women against their will at his home in Johns Creek and elsewhere.

Eaves' office issued the following statement ahead of the news conference:

“A detailed local investigation by the John Creek Police Department has provided key information that we believe is enough evidence that gives the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office all it needs to advance a criminal investigation of the well-known allegations. Today, I am asking District Attorney Paul Howard and his investigative officers and prosecutors to fully review the report of the Johns Creek Police and follow every lead—no matter where it leads, or who it implicates, and bring those persons to swift justice. No one should be above the law, because of their income or their zip code. And we will not allow our young girls and young women to be preyed upon by predators or anyone who aims to brainwash and strip them of their human dignity and their right to be free. Again, as a father of a teenager daughter and a responsible leader in this community, we have a moral responsibility to stand up for people who cannot protect themselves. Today, I am asking our Fulton County Justice officials to do just that. If we won’t protect our young girls and young women, who will?”

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said his office is reviewing a file of complaints against Kelly and said they received the file on Monday, Aug. 7 from the Johns Creek Police Dept. Howard said at the news conference that there is no investigation, and said he has not examined the file.

Kelly's attorneys issued the following statement after Friday's news conference:

The Fulton County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to approve a letter to Live Nation requesting the cancellation of Kelly's upcoming concert. Live Nation is contracted to manage all concerts at Wolf Creek and Fulton County does not have legal right to cancel the concert. However, the Board elected to send the message as a disapproval of the continuation of the concert in the public-owned facility.

