Woman wanted in connection with 4 Metro Atlanta-area bank robberies arrested

A female bank robber wanted in connection with four robberies and two more attempted robberies was arrested in Marietta.

According to the Atlanta FBI field office and the Atlanta Police Dept., 18-year-old Christian Ware and 30-year-old Tremmell Adams were arrested on Hazelwood Drive.

Ware, of Memphis, Tenn., was wanted in connection with four bank robberies in the Metro Atlanta and Chattanooga, Tenn., areas.

The bank robberies:

June 16 Wells Fargo, 602 Roswell Street NE, Marietta, Ga. Approached teller with a demand note, obtained undisclosed amount of money.

June 26 PNC Bank, 5640 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs, Ga. Approached teller with demand note, obtained undisclosed amount of money.

June 28 Chase Bank, 2002 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. Presented demand note, obtained undisclosed amount of money.

June 29 Sun Trust Bank, 4323 Ringgold Road, Chattanooga, Tenn. Presented demand note. Teller did not comply, robber demanded note back and departed bank.

July 8 Chase Bank, 2350 Cheshire Bridge Road, Atlanta. Attempted bank robbery, no money taken.

July 8 Navy Federal Credit Union, 1300 Barrett Parkway, Kennesaw, Ga. Presented demand note, obtained undisclosed amount of money.



Both Ware and Adams are being held at the Fulton County Detention Center.

