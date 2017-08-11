Woman wanted in connection with 4 Metro Atlanta-area bank robberies arrested

According to the Clayton County Police, two people were shot on Sinclair Place in Morrow.More >
A female bank robber wanted in connection to four robberies and two more attempted robberies was arrested in Marietta.More >
Brad Clement, the man accused of concealing the death of a military veteran, was denied bond during a court appearance Friday morning after his arrest in DeKalb County on Thursday.More >
Police are trying to figure out what happened after two men, one of which was a juvenile, were found shot to death in Riverdale on Thursday.More >
The Coweta County Sheriff's Office are searching for a man and woman accused of breaking into a vehicle, stealing credit cards and using them to purchase items at an area Sam's Club location.More >
Two pedestrians were hit by a vehicle in Fulton County Friday.More >
Fulton County Chairman John Eaves held an emergency news conference on Friday, calling for a full criminal investigation by the Fulton County District Attorney's Office into allegations of recording artist R. Kelly allegedly sexually exploiting and holding young girls and women against their will at his home in Johns Creek and elsewhere.More >
Crews are hard at work assessing and repairing a sink hole on Powers Ferry Road in Sand Springs.More >
For the first time since all U.S. Lotteries began selling both Powerball and Mega Millions tickets, both games have prizes over the $300 million mark...More >
