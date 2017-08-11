Sinkhole in Sandy Springs closes road, now open

Crews started work early trying to get under Powers Ferry Road in Sandy Springs. They needed to get under it to see what was causing a sink hole.

People working around here had a good idea of the cause.

"With all this water, I'm sure it's just washed away," Nona Bickers said.

A storm drain runs under this part of the road. According to Sandy Springs officials, it collapsed and runoff water washed away six to 10 ft. under the road.

"It just looks like it's been wear and tear," Sandy Springs Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Sam Worsham said. "It's a metal pipe, it's in the ground, it has water going through it. It just appears the metal fatigued and it collapsed."

Fortunately this was found before anyone's tire ran into it. Even a fire truck came close to hitting the hole.

"The vehicle was actually traveling at a decent rate of speed so they couldn't stop in time so they straddled the hole," Sandy Springs Fire Department Public Information Officer Craig Miceli said.

The road closure affects traffic to nearby office buildings and Heards Ferry Elementary School.

Fulton County Schools told CBS46 a message went out to parents making them aware of the situation. Also, traffic flow in and out of school property was not majorly impacted.

People who use this road are just glad the problem was caught before anyone got hurt.

"A lot of our parents use this for car pool and bus routes so definitely I'm glad it got brought to someone's attention and quickly," Bickers said.

