2 hit by vehicle in Union City, 1 killed

Two pedestrians were hit by a vehicle in Fulton County Friday.

The incident occurred in the 3900 block of Jonesboro Road and Buffington Road in Union City.

Traffic has been blocked in both directions near the accident on Jonesboro Road.

Chopper46 was over the scene and showed what appeared to be a fatality. A spokesperson with the Union City Police Department later confirmed that a person was killed, while the second pedestrian hit was taken to the hospital.

The names of the people hit were not released.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved .