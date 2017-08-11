Clayton County police investigating double shooting on Sinclair - CBS46 News

Clayton County police investigating double shooting on Sinclair Place

By WGCL Digital Team
MORROW, GA (CBS46) -

According to the Clayton County Police, two people were shot on Sinclair Place in Morrow. 

The preliminary investigation revealed the incident was drug related. Two adult males suffered non-life-threatening injuries. 

