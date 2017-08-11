Events Celebrating the Solar Eclipse

It has been 99 years since the United States experienced a solar eclipse. To celebrate there are some events going on to take part in the experience.

Join Phil Danneman, member of the Atlanta Astronomy Club as he presents a program on the eclipse. The program will focus on the science behind the eclipse and safety. Ages 8+ may attend at the Roswell Library.

There is a free line dancing class with Jean Chen on Tuesday August 15 from 11a.m to 12p.m. Come in for a special sun, moon stars and space dance music to celebrate.

A Solar Eclipse Party! Wednesday August 16 from 6p.m.-7p.m. Guest will celebrate with crafts,stories, a special "sun covered by the moon" snack, and their very own solar eclipse glasses. The party will kick off and at Wolf Creek Branch.

Celebrate the eclipse with art on Wednesday August 16 at 4:30 p.m. Children ages 6-11 are welcomed to explore the cosmos by creating beautiful works of art. This will be held at the Johns Creek Arts Center and registration is required.

Some Counties in Georgia will either close schools or delay the release of students.

