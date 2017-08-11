Nail salon burglarized in Canton

A dream vacation turned into a real nightmare for 1,900 passengers who shelled out thousands of dollars to take a 104-day cruise around the world.More >
A dream vacation turned into a real nightmare for 1,900 passengers who shelled out thousands of dollars to take a 104-day cruise around the world.More >
Surveillance video captured the dramatic moment a car plunged seven stories off the side of a parking garage in Texas.More >
Surveillance video captured the dramatic moment a car plunged seven stories off the side of a parking garage in Texas.More >
In the East Atlanta Village neighborhood, the EAV Barbell Club is known as the one owned by the guy who hates cops.More >
In the East Atlanta Village neighborhood, the EAV Barbell Club is known as the one owned by the guy who hates cops.More >
Saturday morning, demonstrators marched from Central Avenue in downtown Atlanta to the federal courthouse just four blocks away.More >
Saturday morning, demonstrators marched from Central Avenue in downtown Atlanta to the federal courthouse just four blocks away.More >
The state Department of Corrections is investigating as an inmate at a South Carolina prison continues to use a cell phone and social media to post videos and even go live on Facebook flashing a knife despite being reprimanded twice for both.More >
The state Department of Corrections is investigating as an inmate at a South Carolina prison continues to use a cell phone and social media to post videos and even go live on Facebook flashing a knife despite being reprimanded twice for both.More >