Unloaded ammo clip gets Georgia man arrested on trip to New York City

A man from Atlanta was arrested at the airport in New York City for something he would never get in trouble for in his hometown.More >
Did a convicted killer of two Roswell teens post on social media from inside of prison? The Department of Corrections tells CBS46 they are looking into that right now.More >
Crews start work early trying to get under Powers Ferry Road in Sandy Springs. They needed to get under it to see what was causing a sink hole.More >
A female bank robber wanted in connection to four robberies and two more attempted robberies was arrested in Marietta.More >
In the East Atlanta Village neighborhood, the EAV Barbell Club is known as the one owned by the guy who hates cops.More >
You know a singer performed poorly when they apologize on social media for their performance. Jennie Gautney was one such singer.More >
Saturday morning, demonstrators marched from Central Avenue in downtown Atlanta to the federal courthouse just four blocks away.More >
A dream vacation turned into a real nightmare for 1,900 passengers who shelled out thousands of dollars to take a 104-day cruise around the world.More >
