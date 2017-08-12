Police shut down North Avenue after pedestrian gets stuck on top - CBS46 News

Police shut down North Avenue after pedestrian gets stuck on top of crane

By Chris Price, Digital Content Producer
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Atlanta rescue services responded to a man who was stuck on top of a crane early Saturday morning.

North Avenue northeast was shut down throughout the course of the rescue.

Officials have not confirmed whether alcohol was involved. 

The man was escorted down without injury.

