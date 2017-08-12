Single lane closures on State Route 316

There will be single left hand lane lane closures on State Route 316 east bound.

The single lane closures will run from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Sunday, August 13 to Friday, August 18.

State Route 316 to Route 20 and Route 120 will be affected.

Concrete slab replacement will be performed along with other routine maintenance activities.

Please drive alert as workers will be in close proximity to travel lanes, minor delays may occur as one of the inside lanes of State Route 316 will be closed.

